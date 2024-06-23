GenWealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 357,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 28,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.35. 7,041,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

