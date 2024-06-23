GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 7,285 Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Dow30 accounts for 1.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:DDM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,068. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62.
About ProShares Ultra Dow30
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Dow30
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.