GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 7,285 Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Dow30 accounts for 1.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DDM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,068. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.