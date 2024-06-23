GenWealth Group Inc. Has $10.27 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. 4,395,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,283. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

