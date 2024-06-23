GenWealth Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.61. 1,098,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

