Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499,425 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNA. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,415 shares of company stock valued at $321,226. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 67,568,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,879,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

