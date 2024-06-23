Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (NYSEARCA:GPOW)

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.379 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Stock Down 0.4 %
GPOW stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.
Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.