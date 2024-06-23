Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (NYSEARCA:GPOW)

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman (NYSEARCA:GPOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.379 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Stock Down 0.4 %

GPOW stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814. Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust Goldman Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs North American Pipelines & Power Equity ETF (GPOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index comprised of North American companies engaged in pipelines and the alternative wholesale power segment. The fund weighs securities by a multi-factor process based on growth and quality.

