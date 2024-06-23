Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 3.9 %

GTIM stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

