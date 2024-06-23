Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 3.9 %
GTIM stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.77.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.