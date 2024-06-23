Grok (GROK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.38 Million

Grok (GROK) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Grok has a market capitalization of $56.03 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grok has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grok token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Grok

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00973921 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $6,040,366.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

