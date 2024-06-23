GSG Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

VUSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.48. 1,180,201 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

