GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 1,294 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 304,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,936. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $129.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

