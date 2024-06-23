GSG Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

GSG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 7.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 367,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 595,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.46.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

