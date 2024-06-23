GSG Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GSG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $480.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,432,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $486.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.51.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

