GSG Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after acquiring an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.63. 54,077,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.62 and its 200-day moving average is $309.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.