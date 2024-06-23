GSG Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GSG Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $176.56. 8,635,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,061. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.