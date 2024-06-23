GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $27.32 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

