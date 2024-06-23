GXChain Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.31 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000632 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.