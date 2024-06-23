Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,342 ($17.05) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.48) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.15) to GBX 1,140 ($14.49) in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.82).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,133.50 ($14.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 676.40 ($8.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63). The company has a market cap of £5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,642.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 924.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 807.54.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

