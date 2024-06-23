HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $343.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

