Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.53 million, a P/E ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 8,089 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $86,875.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,119,097.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Pratt acquired 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 405,490 shares of company stock worth $4,237,451. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HTLD. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

