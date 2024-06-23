Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.78 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $24.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00038583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,687 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,686.89596 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07892635 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $23,634,425.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.