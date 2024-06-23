Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $152.56 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $152.56 million and $2,165.88 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,444.69 or 0.99988009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012278 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00076902 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.20522709 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $22,309.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

