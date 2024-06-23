Hermez Network Trading Down 1% This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00006532 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $153.56 million and $43.10 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,231.33 or 0.99972993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00076513 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.17574124 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

