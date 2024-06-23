Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Honeywell International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after buying an additional 375,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $215.09. 7,929,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average is $200.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $216.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

