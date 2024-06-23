Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $110,684.76 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

