Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IBM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.46. 10,182,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,791. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average is $176.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

