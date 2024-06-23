Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Invests $215,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 42.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 105,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. 17,916,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,378,374. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

