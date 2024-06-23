Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.62. 12,112,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

