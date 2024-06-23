Hyperion Partners LLC Invests $290,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hyperion Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $251,250,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 92,549,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,634,804. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

