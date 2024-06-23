Hyperion Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hyperion Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hyperion Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $268.31. 2,679,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average of $250.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

