ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Reaches $152.26 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $152.26 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,004,628,560 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,004,624,276.7955865 with 1,004,624,820.0457739 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15525679 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,693,700.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

