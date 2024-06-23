IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

