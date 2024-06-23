IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.
