Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
IMH opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811,283.27, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
