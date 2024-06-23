Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811,283.27, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

