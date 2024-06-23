Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $85.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMO stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

