Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $85.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.2 %
IMO stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4377 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.59%.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
