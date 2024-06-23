Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$742,465.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.49, for a total value of C$742,465.00.
Rebecca Finley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total transaction of C$754,255.00.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
