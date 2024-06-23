Integrated Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,074 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,353,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,022 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 957,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 567,422 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,432.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 611,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 571,391 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,194.1% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 338,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 312,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 261.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 333,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In related news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of ZTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. 147,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,900. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

