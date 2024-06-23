International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,915 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,991,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,271,115,000 after buying an additional 846,796 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,145. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.