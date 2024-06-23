International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $90,780,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,724,533. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $139.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,189,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,941,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.