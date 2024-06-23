International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $97.80. 280,729 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.76.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

