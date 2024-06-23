International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 8,613 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 348,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

AMD stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,334,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,649,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.