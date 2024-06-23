International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 262,000 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 262,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,350,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

