International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $84.13. 3,118,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

