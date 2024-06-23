International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $174.86. 1,888,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,880. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

