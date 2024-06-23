International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 28,262,397 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,262,397 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 41,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.18. 39,432,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,630,444. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average of $433.51.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.