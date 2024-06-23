International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 3,412 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,492,000 after purchasing an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 198,145 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 175,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,541,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.38. 334,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,802. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

