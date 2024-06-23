International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 3,887 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $12.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $905.26. 7,465,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $837.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $213.08 and a one year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.