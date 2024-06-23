International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 249.8% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 85.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $291,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.60. 3,365,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,494. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.