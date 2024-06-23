Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1234 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ICLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.77. 92,695 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
