Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 1,864 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.
About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF
