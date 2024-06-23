Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 1,864 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Get Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF alerts:

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.