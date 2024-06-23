Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Position Raised by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 7.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,381 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,029,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,770 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. 1,457,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,545. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

