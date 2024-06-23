Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,074. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

